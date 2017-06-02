Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A reward of £500 has been offered to catch vandals who targeted a family farm that helps children with disabilities.

Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre in Heckmondwike was hit by yobs wreaking damage to its beach huts on Thursday night.

The farm, on Smithies Lane, aims to “bridge the gap between disabled and able bodied people” and has lots of rare breeds of animals.

Doors and lighting at the farm were also damaged in the attack, which occurred between 6.30pm on Thursday and 09.30am the following morning.

No animals were hurt.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Person or persons unknown entered the establishment and then damaged the huts, doors and lighting.”

Farm manager Jake Taylor said staff came in to find the damage and that work was underway to fix it.

“Someone’s just come onto the site overnight and put a brick through the window of a party room used for functions,” he said.

“We are working to get it fixed but obviously it’s not something you want to be dealing. It has caused a bit of a disturbance.

“There is a £500 reward for any information which can lead to a conviction.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170249663.