The pensioner hailed a hero for trying to save MP Jo Cox has died peacefully at his home aged 79.
The former miner - who was awarded a George Cross in the Queen’s Birthday Honours - gave no thought to his own life and fearlessly sprang into action when right wing extremist Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox outside Birstall Library on 16 June, 2016.
Mr Kenny, a grandfather, was lucky not to lose his own life after he was stabbed in the stomach with a 10ins blade while trying to save the popular Labour MP who represented Batley and Spen.
He watched in horror as she fell to the floor in a pool of blood – then ran from his car in a desperate bid to save her life.
But he was hit by the blade which pierced his liver, narrowly missing his heart and other major organs.
Mr Kenny’s son, Phil Kenny, a retired Geography teacher from Birstall, who by a strange coincidence taught the young Jo Cox Geography at Heckmondwike Grammar School, said his father died at 3.15am on Monday, August 14 with his wife Doreen at his side.
Mr Kenny said his father had been diagnosed with cancer in June and the funeral would be held at a date yet to be arranged at St Patrick’s RC Church in Birstall which he and his wife attended regularly.
He said: “Father David Bulmer administered the Last Rites on Sunday morning. He went very peacefully and he was not suffering. He wanted to die at home and he did so.”
As for his father’s heroism in tackling Jo Cox’s killer he said it was typical of his father’s bravery having been a member of the miners rescue team for many years.
Phil said: “It was a shock when I got the phone call. We thought at first that he had lost his life.
“But pretty quickly we found out that he was going to survive. It was very much in keeping with him as a man. We weren’t a bit surprised!”
However, he said he failed to receive the George Cross before he died as it was only awarded in June.
Phil added: “It was a very special moment when that was announced. He didn’t tell his family. He kept it a secret right up until the moment that it was revealed to the press. We think it has to be presented by a member of the Royal family so we expect he will receive it posthumously and probably Doreen will be presented with it.
“And he never spoke about it to the media. My dad could have been on wall-to-wall TV but he chose not to. He was a very private, unassuming, family man. Stubborn, kind and fair. An excellent bloke.”
He said his dad who was Batley born and bred, was a very keen Huddersfield Town fan and had taken him as a six-year-old boy to his first Town match against Middlesbrough FC during Easter 1965 when Town thrashed them 6-0.
Mr Kenny said: “He had been a season ticket holder for the last 15-20 years and I’m glad he was able to go to Wembley for the play-off final. There was a minibus which I organised. My wife Jill came and Doreen too. He enjoyed himself thoroughly.”
Mr Kenny was far too ill to even think about attending Town’s first match in the Premier League against Crystal Palace on Saturday but his son said: “We put the radio commentary on for him but he was unconscious at the time.
“I read him all the reports from the match though I don’t know if he could understand any of it but I like to think that he did. It’s nice to think that we won 3-0 and that he died knowing Town were top of the Premier League briefly!”
At Mair’s trial at the Old Bailey, the jury heard Mr Kenny was waiting for his wife outside the library when he saw Mair going “berserk”.
He said in statement to police: “I thought if I could jump on to the back I could take him down.
“I thought he was thumping her until I saw the blood. I saw he had a knife in his hands.
“Just as I got short of him, he turned around and saw me. He shoved the knife in and it hit me in the stomach. The blood started pouring out between my fingers. I saw the blood and I thought ‘Oh my God’.”
After being discharged from hospital, Mr Kenny and his family passed their sincere condolences to the family of Mrs Cox.
Following the attack more than 80,000 people signed an online petition calling for Mr Kenny to be awarded the George Cross for his bravery – a request which was acceded to by the authorities.
When he received it Mr Kenny who shared the same birthday as Mrs Cox, said: “I am honoured to receive such an award.”
Jo Cox murder - how events unfolded
How events unfolded during the day
MP Jo Cox dies following shooting in Birstall - latest tributes
The MP in profile
Everything we know about what happened
Eyewitness reports
What happened to Jo Cox? Eyewitness claims attacker shouted 'Britain First' before shooting her three times
Britain First leader says killer 'probably wasn't a member' of far right group
Britain First leader says Jo Cox attacker might have shouted 'is it time to put Britain first?"
Jo Cox has tragically died of her injuries
Jo Cox obituary
Jo Cox obituary: Batley and Spen MP so proud to serve her home town
Jo Cox's husband Brendan's statement
Jo Cox's husband's heartbreaking statement after MP's murder
Police statement in full
Hero police tacked suspect despite being unarmed and not wearing stab vests
Watch: Moment Jo Cox murder suspect is arrested by hero police
Tears and sadness at the vigil in Jo's memory
Jo Cox murder: Emotional vigil held in memory of Batley and Spen MP
Book of condolence opened in Batley
Jo Cox murder: Moving tributes pour in for MP as book of condolence opened in Batley
Leaders unite
In pictures: David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn unite in Birstall tribute to Jo Cox
A local campaigner
More than £1,000,000 raised for Jo
Overwhelming response to Jo Cox charity fund — here's how you can get involved
Online condolence book
Terrorism link probed
Thomas Mair charged with murder
Mair's first court appearance
Jo Cox murder accused Thomas Mair gives name as "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain" in court
"He never spoke to anyone"
Jo Cox murder: Accused Thomas Mair's house boarded up as neighbours describe their shock
Tributes from Jo's devastated family
Jo Cox murder: MP's heartbroken family visit Birstall and thank hero who tried to save her
A hero tried to save her
"A good Samaritan"
Main parties won't contest Batley and Spen seat
Batley and Spen by-election: Labour will be allowed to keep the seat
MPs wore white roses in Jo's honour
Opposing MPs may break with tradition to honour Jo Cox in the House of Commons
Hero Bernard Kenny who tried to save Jo
Revealed: First picture of hero pensioner who made desperate bid to save MP Jo Cox's life
Tributes to JoLight sculpture created for Jo Cox memorial service in Huddersfield tonight
People pay tribute to Jo on her birthday
Mair's first appearance in crown court
Jo Cox murder: Accused Thomas Mair appears at the Old Bailey court
MPs pay tribute in parliament
More than £1,000,000 in four days in Jo's memory
Calls for Bernard to receive the highest honour
Hero Bernard Kenny released from hospital four days after Jo Cox attack
Jo worked hard to support refugees
PCs Craig Nicholls and Jonathan Wright, who arrested Mair, also received Queen’s Gallantry Medals after they pursued him despite knowing he might have a gun and a knife.
But it was not his only act of heroism. He spent 40 years working in the industry was part of the rescue teams at the Lofthouse mining disaster in 1973.
He was a member of the Gomersal Mines Rescue Team which tried to rescue victims of the disaster, in which seven men lost their lives in a flooded pit.