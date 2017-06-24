Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ritz at Brighouse has closed again following a long-running legal dispute with the Ritz Hotel in London.

The nightspot closed its doors in February after the London hotel threatened legal action if the Bradford Road venue did not cease trading under its name.

It reopened at the end of March but has now closed again. All future events have been cancelled.

A post on the club’s Live at the Ritz Facebook page said: “Due to recent publicised events the Ritz Brighouse will be closed, all future events have been cancelled, all customers will be fully refunded.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Thank you to all customers past and present.”

Owner Glenn Smith could not be contacted for comment.

Customers posted on Facebook to express sadness and disappointment at the closure news.