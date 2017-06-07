The video will start in 8 Cancel

A road in Meltham has been closed after a sinkhole opened.

The hole formed on Wessenden Head Road, near to the centre of the village, as workmen from Yorkshire Water worked to carry out repairs.

Dubbed the ‘ Meltham sinkhole’, the hole is approximately six feet wide and five feet deep.

Contractors for Kirklees Council have now been sent to fill in the hole before Yorkshire Water can continue with their repairs to fix a leaking main.

The broken, now exposed, pipe was still leaking when our reporter visited the scene today (Wednesday).

Wessenden Head Road is currently closed and is expected to remain shut until mid-June.

Footpaths around the sinkhole are still accessible, although the closure is set to cause disruption to motorists heading into the centre of Meltham.