Roads are closed outside of Huddersfield which may affect your travel plans today.

The A6024 Holme Moss Road in both directions was closed due to ice and snow between A628 - the Holmfirth Turn Off - and Meal Hill Road.

Snow is continuing to fall on high ground.

It re-opened at 10.05am on Wednesday.

The A640 New Hey Road in both directions was closed due to ice and snow at the crossroads in Denshaw.

The road has been closed following the snowy weather conditions and numerous of vehicles have been stuck across the stretch.

It’s between Marsden Gate (Moselden Height) and A640 Rochdale Road / A672 Ripponden Road / A6052 Delph Road / A672 Oldham Road (Denshaw Crossroads, Denshaw).

Highways were able to re-open the road at 8.15am on Wednesday.