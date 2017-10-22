Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birkby has been hit hard over recent months by major roadworks.

The road junction through the suburb has multi-way signals at Blacker Road traffic lights/Willow Lane as Northern Gas replace ageing metal gas mains. September 12 - November 15.

Northern Gas are also busy at Miln Road, Birkby. From 13 September - November 14. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure.

Nearby St John’s Crescent. Northern Gas. September 18 - November 17. Traffic lights, etc. Some carriageway incursion.

Northern Powergrid have been busy fixing a fault on the electricity network in this area. Osborne Road, Birkby. Traffic lights, etc. Some carriageway incursion. October 17-24.

Common Road. Traffic lights etc. Some carriageway incursion. 13 September - 14 November. Northern Gas replacing worn-out pipes.

Horse Shoe Yard, 25 August - 27 October. Northern Gas replacing ancient gas pipes. Traffic lights, etc. Some carriageway incursion.

St John’s Road, Huddersfield. 17-24 October. Traffic lights, etc. Traffic control (multi-way signals). Northern Gas repairing worn-out pipes.

And nearby Clare Hill, Huddersfield, Traffic lights, etc. Some carriageway incursion. Northern Gas repairing ageing pipes.

Cambridge Road, Huddersfield, is also subject to traffic lights, etc. Some carriageway incursion. 16 October - 17 November. Northern Gas.

One of the worst hit areas in recent weeks has been the key A629 Wakefield Road, Aspley, which takes thousands of vehicles out of town every day. Traffic lights, etc. Contra-flow. September 25-November 2. Kirklees Council resurfacing carriageway. There are road closures and diversions in this area. Traffic is affected right up until Moldgreen.

A62 Manchester Road, Longroyd Bridge. Traffic lights etc. Lane closure. 25 May - 30 October. Northern Gas carrying out essential repairs.

A616 Bridge Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, 21-27 October. Northern Gas. Traffic lights, etc. Lane closure. Gas repairs.

St Andrew’S Road, Huddersfield. Traffic lights, etc. Lane closure. June 5 - October 23. Northern Gas.

B6432 Thistle Street, Huddersfield. Northern Gas. Traffic lights, etc. Lane closure. Gas pipe repair work. June 5-27 October.

There’s been months of misery for motorists in the Lindley area. Cowrakes Road. Traffic lights, etc. Traffic control (multi-way signals). Northern Gas. October 18-30 October.

Weatherhill Road. Traffic lights, etc. Traffic control (multi-way signals). 7 July - November 10. Northern Gas.

West Street. Traffic lights. Traffic control (multi-way signals). Northern Gas. 7 July - November 10.

A643 Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor. 16 October - 24 December. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. The Kirklees Council works include the initial clearing of the site area and taking down the existing dry stone wall. Construction works include earthworks, carriageway widening, footway construction, works associated with street lighting, highway drainage, construction of a section of the new boundary wall works; works associated with traffic signs and road markings.

Crosland Road. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. May 29 - October 23. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. Kirklees Council. Work is connected to housing development.

Hanson Lane, Lockwood, Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. 18 April, 2017 - 2 February 2018. Network Rail are reconstructing bridge.

Taylor Hill Road, Berry Brow. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. October 20-26. Repair leaking communication pipe. Yorkshire Water.

B6110 Armitage Road, Armitage Bridge, Huddersfield. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. Kirklees Council. Footway works (resurfacing sections and relay/replace damaged kerbs). 17 October - November 3.

Blackmoorfoot Road, Linthwaite. Traffic lights, etc. Traffic control (multi-way signals). October 21 - November 2. Northern Gas.

B6111 Yates Lane, Milnsbridge. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. October 8 - November 27. Kirklees Council. Upgrading 400m of kerbing with some footway constructio and footway/carriageway resurfacing including raising ironworks.

B6111 Morley Lane, Milnsbridge. October 8 - November 27. Traffic lights, etc. Road closure. Kirklees Council. Connected to above item.

A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow, Huddersfield. Traffic lights, etc. Lane closure. Yorkshire Water. Renew chamber. October 19-23.