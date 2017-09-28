Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robber threatened a shop assistant at a Huddersfield store forcing them to change fake £20 notes.

The man approached the staff member at Farmfoods on Leeds Road with £100 in counterfeit cash.

Police have just released details of the robbery from last Friday afternoon and now want to trace a male customer who is thought to have seen what happened.

The robber is thought to have been in front of the customer in the store queue, and allowed him to go first claiming he was waiting for someone.

The robber then struck, asking to swap five fake £20 notes. The cashier recognised the notes as fraudulent, but was threatened with violence and quickly changed the money.

Police describe the robber as white, 5ft 6in tall with short brown hair. He had a slim face with some stubble and was wearing a burgundy coloured zip-up hoodie and grey skinny tracksuit bottoms.

PC Mark Kitchingman, of Kirklees CID, said: “This happened at a busy time of day and there were other shoppers in the store at the time who might have seen what happened.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the man who may have either witnessed the incident or the build up to it and may remember the male who said he was waiting for someone.”

The robbery happened between 3.10pm and 3.20pm. Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170439565.