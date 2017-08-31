Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who tried to rob a teenager who was on a night out in Huddersfield town centre have been jailed for three years.

Sentencing Aaron Adams and Jamie Johnson at Leeds Crown Court Recorder Toby Hedworth QC said they had been convicted by a jury in July on “the clearest possible evidence of attempted robbery.”

He said Adams saw the 17-year-old outside a club in the early hours of May 16, 2015 “as a soft touch” and he indicated to Johnson to join him.

He was taken towards a shopping precinct with the intention of forcing him to withdraw cash from an ATM machine and the teenager was in fear because he was told one of them had a knife or gun.

“I accept neither of you were in fact armed at the time but you represented you were,” said Recorder Hedworth.

In the precinct Johnson punched the teenager and when he went to the ground kicked and stamped on him to the face and head “while Adams patted him down.”

“Only the intervention of someone further along the precinct shouting at you caused you to desist.”

He said although the teenager was dazed, bruised and confused, fortunately given the violence he was not seriously injured.

The court in a victim impact statement that after the incident he was scared to go out and carried a panic alarm with him.

Recorder Hedworth said at the trial they had denied intending to rob the youth and falsely tried to play the “race card” claiming Johnson reacted to him making a racist comment against Adams.

He accepted they were both intoxicated to a degree and that there was little planning to the offence but there had to be a jail term.

Jeremy Barton, representing Adams, 26, of Elmfield Avenue, Golcar, said fortunately the injuries were minimal. It would be his partner and family who would suffer for him not being there to help them.

Peter Byrne, representing Johnson, 23, of Woodthorpe Terrace, Longroyd Bridge, said he had told the officer at the time he was drunk and had no memory of using more than one kick.

His life had changed a great deal since the offence and delay awaiting trial. “He is now much older and wiser.”