Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a gang who robbed a teenager of his mobile phone at knifepoint and tried it again on another young man half an hour later.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incidents which happened in Brighouse last Tuesday night between 8.25 and 8.55 in the Carr Green Recreation Ground.

In both incidents a group of up to six male suspects have approached the victims.

The victims were able to provide descriptions of three of the suspects with an e-fit produced of one of the men.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his early 20s, around 6ft 2 tall, with a ginger perm which was around two inches in length. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is described as around 5ft tall and was wearing a black hooded top, with a balaclava or scarf over his face.

The third suspect – pictured in the e-fit image – is described as Asian, around 19, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of stocky build with a round face and large nose with dark, brushed down hair.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Anyone who witnessed either of these offences or who saw a group matching the suspects’ descriptions in the vicinity of these incidents are asked to call Calderdale CID via 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.