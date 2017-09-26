Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robbery victim who called police over the gunpoint attack at his home was also found to have committed a crime.

The officers discovered four cannabis plants growing inside a bedroom of Craig Britton’s Paddock property - and arrested him for the drugs offence.

Britton and his partner were threatened with a gun and machete by a gang who burst into the Hill Top Road house in the early hours of June 3.

But officers discovered the small scale cannabis setup, started after Britton employed an electrician to bypass his electrical supply.

Britton has said that he and his partner are now too frightened to return to the house as one of the men responsible for the attack is due to be sentenced by a judge at Leeds Crown Court today (Tues).

The 38-year-old, currently of Lime Street in Lockwood, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of cannabis and abstracting electricity without authority.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates: “The incident at the address in Hill Top Road came to the attention of police because of an armed robbery which took place at the address.

“Mr Britton was the occupant together with his partner and as a consequence of that police became aware of the cannabis set up.”

The officers discovered the young cannabis plants being cultivated inside a bedroom together with various hydroponic equipment.

Britton had drafted in a qualified electrician to bypass the electrical supply but he would not give his name to police.

The 38-year-old, who has been addicted to heroin, confessed he had been growing cannabis for six months to “save himself time and money.”

The window cleaner believed that the plants were worth around £160 each and said he started growing them six months ago after researching how on the Internet.

Catherine McCullough, mitigating, said: “Mr Britton and his partner were the victims of a very serious robbery.

“One of the suspects held a gun to the head of his partner and there was also a machete involved.

“People were apprehended and the sentencing of one of the suspects is due to take place tomorrow.

“As a result of this Mr Britton’s partner said she doesn’t want to return to the house and he is homeless and currently staying with his auntie.”

Magistrates were told that Britton’s lifestyle had deteriorated since the robbery and he is currently claiming Jobseekers’ Allowance.

They sentenced him to a 12 month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 90 hours of unpaid work.

Britton will also have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.