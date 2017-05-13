Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s going to be an election night show like no other.

As the polls close on Thursday, June 8, satirical impressionist Rory Bremner will be at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre to give his own take on the world of politics.

With Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Brexit still hitting the headlines, Rory’s Partly Political show will be making sense – and nonsense – of it all with special guests including comedians Jan Ravens and Jo Caulfield.

Said Rory: “It’s almost as if satire is redundant – politicians are doing my job for me. But what I hope I do is try to make sense of things and rediscover the truth in this post-truth era. I want us to engage with what’s going on, but be entertaining at the same time.”

Rory is well known for the political satire show Bremner, Bird and Fortune, which ran on Channel 4 for almost 20 years. He has won back-to- back BAFTAs for Britain’s Top Comedy Performances, three Royal Television Society and two British Comedy Awards as well as guesting on top radio and TV shows including Whose Line is it Anyway, Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, The News Quiz and QI.

Tickets for the show at 8pm are priced £20 from the LBT on 01484 430528 or at www.thelbt.org .