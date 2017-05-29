Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A die-hard Town fan from Cowlersley – now living in Australia – will be at Wembley today for the play-off final.

Rosey Buckle, 45, who lives in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, vowed to fly back for the big match after finding out about Town’s nail-biting win over Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Rosey, who left England in 2006 and runs her own business in Oz, said: “It was a big surprise for the family. My cousin in Leeds got me the ticket and I flew in last Monday for 12 days. I came over last year for my father’s funeral, which was a very sad time. I felt very pleased to be able to jump on a plane and say I’m going to Wembley!”

Rosey said: “I was a Town season ticket holder for 10 years before I left England. I watched England play at the old Wembley Stadium in the 1990s. Town have come a long way since I started supporting them.”

She will take her lucky mascot, a toy kangaroo called Wonky, to the match. “We’ve got him a Town bib to wear along with his shorts made from an Australian flag,” she said.