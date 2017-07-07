Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield residents are among the most likely to see their post delivered on time.

The HD postcode saw 94.2% of first class post delivered within a day in 2016/17, one of the highest proportion in the UK – the target is 91.5%.

The area’s performance in 2016/17 was the best since at least 2007/08, up from 93.5% in 2015/16.

In 2016/17, Royal Mail hit its target of 93% of First Class mail delivered within one day, with 93.1% delivered on time. It also met the target of 98.5% for Second Class post at 98.9%.

However, it missed the target to deliver 99% of Special Delivery (Next Day) items on time, at 98.5%.

Across the country 111 out of 118 postcode areas reached the target to deliver 91.5% of first class post on time, up from 104 in 2015/16.

The Christmas period, from the first Monday in December to the start of the first working day after the New Year public holiday, is exempt from the targets because of exceptionally high mail volumes.

However, Cyber Week, (created by marketing companies to persuade people to shop online), in late November to early December, falls outside these exemptions while also bringing extra post, particularly for parcel items, to levels more commonly associated with Christmas.

Royal Mail has completed an analysis of the impact of Cyber Week on its full year performance and said its impact on First Class post was 0.1%, meaning performance was 93.2% post adjustment.

The joint impact of Cyber Week and ‘Force Majeure’ – events including but not limited to, any fire, flood, explosion, accident, adverse weather outside of Royal Mail’s control that have a significant impact on performance, means performance was 93.3% post adjustment.

Sue Whalley, chief operations officer for Royal Mail, said: “We are very proud of the service we offer our customers. Our postmen and women deliver to some of the most challenging performance targets in Europe.

“I would like to thank all our people for their great efforts throughout the year. We are committed to maintaining and improving these high standards of service for all our customers.”

Royal Mail’s Quality of Service is measured by TNS Global, an independent market research company.

There was more good news for online shoppers earlier this year when the Royal Mail announced its Northumberland Street delivery office would open Sundays.

Sunday opening is designed to make it easier for online shoppers to get their parcels at a convenient time over the weekend.