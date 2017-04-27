Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former players, fans and the whole rugby league community have united to pay tribute to the wife of Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy who died suddenly.

Giants released a statement on Wednesday evening saying Ken’s wife Jennifer had passed away.

It said: “Huddersfield Giants are devastated to inform all of our supporters and the wider rugby league community of the passing of Jennifer Davy.

“The Club requests that her husband Ken and the family are allowed to grieve privately. No further statement is expected in the short term.”

The club said the team will wear black armbands for their match against Leeds tonight and carry Jennifer’s initials on their training tops.

Wife of Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy dies suddenly

A huge outpouring of tributes have come in on social media following the shock announcement.

Featherstone Rovers said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy and his family following the passing of his wife, Jennifer. Rest in peace.”

Fan Richard Smith, of Kirkburton, wrote on Facebook: “Such sad news today about the passing of Jennifer Davy. A truly lovely lady and a driving force behind our wonderful club. My thoughts and prayers are with Ken and all of their family. Rest In Peace Jennifer. You will be sorely missed.”

Former Huddersfield prop Andy Raleigh tweeted: “Really sad to hear the news about Jennifer Davy. A lovely lady and passionate rugby fan.”

BBC Radio Leeds rugby league commentator James Deighton tweeted: “Really saddened by the news of Jennifer Davy’s death. It was always a pleasure to be in her company. My condolences to the Davy family.”

MP Jason McCartney said: “Shocked to hear the terribly sad news about Jennifer Davy, my thoughts are with Ken and all the family.”

Fans also reacted to the news on the Examiner Facebook page.

Ashley Almond said: “How very sad for Mr Huddersfield. RIP Mrs Davy.”

Ghulam Murtaza Ali wrote: “So sad, she was so lovely and friendly everytime I met her. Thoughts and condolences with Ken and family.”

Angela Liversidge said: “So so sorry to hear this very sad news she was a lovely lady sending a our love to all the family love from all at express living co xx.”

Carla Sheldon wrote: “Oh no that’s really sad. I think Ken Davy is an absolute gent. Best wishes to all the family.”

Claire Jones added: “Rest in Peace Mrs Davy. Seemed a lovely lady when I saw her at matches. Condolences to the whole family. X”

Jennifer and Ken were married in 1963 and have four daughters, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

It was lifelong Fartown fan Jennifer who sparked Ken’s interest in the club and in rugby league in general, and was loved and respected by all of the claret and gold faithful.

Examiner sports editor Mel Booth said: "Everyone with Huddersfield sport at heart will be very saddened to hear the news of Jennifer's passing.

"She has been at Ken's side as a constant support, encouragement and help throughout his involvement at Huddersfield Giants and, of course, during his time in charge of Huddersfield Town.

"We all know rugby league and the Huddersfield club in particular were always very close to her heart, and she was clearly delighted when the Giants had the great honour of llfting the League Leaders Shield in 2013 - nothing could eclipse the smile on her face at that moment.

"Giants matches just won't quite seem the same again and the thoughts of all the supporters will go out to Ken and the rest of the Davy family."