Daisy Leigh Dawes was just 22 days old when she died from cardiac problems in 2013.

During her short life Daisy, from Almondbury , was cared for by the staff of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

On what would have been her fourth birthday on September 30, Daisy’s life will be celebrated by parents Helen Gardner and Aaron Dawes. The couple have been holding a “daisy chain” of fundraising events. The next will be a charity match between two squads of the Huddersfield Ladies Rugby League team.

Team spokeswoman Haley-Jade Machin said: “The old Huddersfield ladies that originated at Slaithwaite will be playing against the new Huddersfield ladies that now play at St Joe’s rugby ground at the Pavilion in Fartown. It’ll be a friendly match held on the fields we play our regular games on.”

The match is the latest event organised via the Donate for Daisy campaign. Team members have arranged the charity match, which has received sponsorship from the public. There will also be games, food, a barbecue, stalls where businesses are selling and advertising their products, and a bouncy castle.

(Image: UGC HDE)

Added Haley-Jade: “Everyone is invited to bring family, friends and their children along to watch and support the ladies play. All money raised will go to the Donate for Daisy fund and be donated to the hospital.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donate-for-daisy