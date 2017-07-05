Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of runners became ‘5K heroes’ at a special ceremony in Greenhead Park,

Acre Street Runners in Lindley has been running its second Zero to 5K Hero programme, which aimed to get complete beginners up to running 5K at Huddersfield parkrun on Saturday.

They were then given medals by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman.

John Lambe from Acre Street Runners said: “There has been a fantastic response to the nine week programme with an average of 121 attending sessions, which are held every Saturday morning after parkrun, at Greenhead park.

“The last session involved the participants achieving their goal of running 5k through Huddersfield parkrun.

“We had a get together afterwards with a ‘fuddle’ and presentation of certificates and medals for all the volunteers by Mr Sheerman.”

One of those involved was Kathryn Marshall who said: “I had toyed with the idea of joining a running club for a few months but couldn’t pluck up the courage to join, especially as I knew I couldn’t run very far without stopping. I found Acre Street Runners page on Facebook and stumbled across their Zero to 5K Hero workshops due to start in a few weeks and decided that I had no excuse not to join.

“I’m so glad I did. The sessions themselves were supportive. No-one was left behind.”