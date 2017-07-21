Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men caged for their part in a ‘ruthless’ scam targeting the elderly in Huddersfield and elsewhere got the punishments they deserved, senior judges have ruled.

Members of the gang posed as police officers to dupe vulnerable victims out of more than £200,000, London’s Appeal Court heard.

Almost 100 people, who lived across the country, from Derby to Huddersfield and Leeds, were targeted in all.

Cash courier Kevin Bokanga, 23, of Horse Leaze, Beckton, and driver, Joynal Miah, 30, Eric Street, Tower Hamlets, were caged at Leeds Crown Court in April last year.

Miah was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to defraud and was locked up for 10 years and six months.

Bokanga was found guilty of one of the plots and got a five-year term.

Four others were also jailed for their involvement in the plots, Judge Johanna Cutts QC told London’s Appeal Court today.

Based in London, they targeted elderly and vulnerable people across the country. Most of the victims were in their 70s, 80s or 90s and many were unwell.

Members of the gang pretended to be police officers investigating fraud, the court heard.

They called victims, telling them their bank accounts had been pilfered by fraudsters.

Victims were told to go to their banks and withdraw large amounts of cash.

They were told the cash would help with the investigation as bank staff were suspected and the notes would have their fingerprints on them.

Couriers would then attend to collect the money from victims before the fraudsters disappeared.

There were 97 complainants in all, but not all the attempts were successful.

A total of £131,150 was ripped off in the first conspiracy and £90,280 in the second.

Miah had four previous convictions for 10 crimes, while Bokanga had 10 for 14.

Victims spoke of how scared they were when contacted by the plotters, losing their life-savings and their ‘shame at having been duped’.

The judge who jailed the gang said they “preyed on the trust elderly people had in the police.”

They were “entirely motivated by greed” and their crimes were “ruthlessly executed.”

Miah and Bokanga today argued that their jail terms were too tough and should be cut.

But Judge Cutts, sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Ms Justice Russell, said that “multiple vulnerable people suffered greatly.”

The Crown Court judge was “well-placed to decide Miah’s role in each conspiracy”, she added.

“We do not consider the sentence to have been manifestly excessive. It was in our view just and proportionate.”

Bokanga’s sentence also “properly reflected his role”, said the judge. “It cannot be said to be manifestly excessive.”