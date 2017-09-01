Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who exposed himself to a woman while she was out shopping had struggled since witnessing violence in his home as a child.

Jasjeet Heer, who suffers from Asperger’s sydrome, was described as suffering an isolated existence at his Bradley home.

His offending – identical to two previous incidents where he flashed his neighbours – was described as a cry for help.

The 29-year-old’s sad upbringing was revealed as he pleaded guilty to two charges of exposure when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that the incident happened at Huddersfield Retail Park off Beck Road on August 1.

The 63-year-old victim was heading towards Dunelm Mill to do some shopping when Heer approached her at just after 4pm.

He exposed his genitals to her, causing her to run back into the store to get away from him.

When she left five minutes later, Heer exposed his penis again before getting into the passenger seat of a waiting car and leaving.

The victim took down the registration details of the car, called police and the vehicle was traced to Heer’s family home in Bent Lea.

Last month at the same court he was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after admitting to exposing himself to two of his neighbours.

One of the women was particularly distressed as she was watching her young son playing in the garden at the time.

In mitigation, Fazaila Kauser described her client’s case as “tragic.”

He explained: “He’s brought up in a house where he’s only ever seen domestic violence and his problems stem from his upbringing and childhood.

“His father would come home drunk, assault mum and he would run upstairs and hide in his bedroom.

“This went on for a number of years and left him socially isolated.

“He’s unemployed and spends most of his time locked away in his bedroom.”

Magistrates heard that Heer suffered from depression and struggled to interact with others socially.

Ms Kauser said of his offending: “I accept that these are serious offences and you can’t go round exposing yourself.

“It’s repeat offending but there’s no aggravating features as there isn’t an escalation in what he’s doing – he’s simply dropping his pants.

“He’s not in a position to say why he did it but maybe it’s a cry for help.”

Magistrates were told that since his last offences, Heer has been engaging well with the probation service and being supported by a member of the local Sikh temple who visits the family at home.

They sentenced him to a 12-month community order with up to 35 days of rehabilitation activities.

As a convicted sex offender, Heer must register his details again with police within three days.

He was ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation as well as £85 court costs.