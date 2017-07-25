Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spen Valley Civic Society marked the significance of the old Whitcliffe Mount school which is due to be demolished within weeks.

The society joined staff, pupils and former scholars at their recent Open Day to mark its importance to the area.

Civic Society member Richard Grylls is the grandson of Reginald M Grylls, one of the five Cleckheaton men who founded the school in 1910. Richard presented a framed early photo of the building to headteacher Jennifer Templar with the intention that it will be displayed in the new building when it opens its doors this September.

Richard noted it was a bittersweet occasion – the Civic Society has always supported new, up-to-date facilities and education buildings for young people in Cleckheaton, but has consistently opposed the demolition of the Foundation Building as unnecessary, wasteful and wrong. Richard commented that no-one from the school, the trustees or the council has ever explained why no alternative use for the building has been considered during the long development and planning process.

More than 700 visitors toured Whitcliffe Mount School during the four-hour event, including some who attended the school as far back as the 1930s and 1940s.

People had travelled long distances for a chance to see the Foundation Building before it is demolished. Current pupils helped visitors tour the school and take in the sights and smells of the tiled corridors and parquet wood floors. Visitors spoke of fond memories of their schooldays and their sadness, anger and regret that such a sound building will disappear without trace within a matter of weeks.

The Foundation Building was paid for by public subscription, the 20th century version of crowdfunding.

When the education authority decided that Spen Valley should only have one high school (in Heckmondwike), hundreds of Cleckheaton residents gave what they could afford to ensure that Cleckheaton children would have the opportunity of secondary schooling.

Many of those families still live in the district and have sent three generations to the school.

Erica Amende, Secretary of Spen Valley Civic Society, said: “This is why the Foundation Building is held in such affection locally and why people are so angry and upset that it is to be destroyed and its materials given to the construction company. When the new school opens in eight weeks’ time, all that will be left is a grass verge.”