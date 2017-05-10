Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued a warning after highly toxic capsules used to gas rabbits and moles were stolen from a Holmfirth farm.

The phosphine capsules were stolen from a secure metal safe at a farm outbuilding on Cliff Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Phosphine is used as a pesticide for gassing vermin such as rabbits, moles and rats. They are highly toxic to humans, particularly if they come into contact with water.

A quad bike was also stolen in the burglary, which occurred at 12.30am.

Police have now issued a warning and say that anyone who comes into contact with the capsules should seek urgent medical attention as symptoms of exposure may not be immediately apparent.

PC Jayne Robertson, of Kirklees Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has any information on this theft, or those involved, to please get in contact with police.

“The capsules have gone missing in a silver container, with a red sticker on the front, labelled Talunex. We would urge anyone who knows where these capsules are or finds the container of capsules, not to handle them or dispose of them, but to contact police.”

Anyone with information on the burglary should contact Kirklees Police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170209791.