A 25-year-old has been accused of attacking two women in Slaithwaite.

Sam Hunter appeared before Kirklees Magistrates accused of assaulting Catherine Richardson and Alexandra Howarth at Market Place in Slaithwaite on May 28.

He is also accused of damaging a mobile phone belonging to Karen Brook on the same date.

The defendant who gave his address as Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Around 15 minutes was spent by prosecutor Bill Astin, District Judge Michael Fanning and Hunter’s solicitor, Abdul Iftikhar, discussing how his trial would proceed and how long it would last.

Mr Fanning told the defendant, who was granted conditional bail, he would need to be at the court again on October 3 for a trial which is expected to last a day-and-a-half.