Former tip firm boss Sam Hunter could still face prosecution over his involvement in the former Hunter’s tip which cost taxpayers more than £1m to clean up.

The Environment Agency, a government body which can bring prosecutions over environmental regulation breaches, is continuing to investigate activities at the former Lockwood tip which was abandoned last summer.

A fire later started at the overflowing site at Queens Mill Road which burned continuously for several days. In July it was revealed that the council paid out £1.1m to deal with “environmental contamination” of the site.

Environment Agency officials have been investigating activities at the site including the involvement of Sam Hunter who held the permit.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “As a regulator of the waste industry, the Environment Agency will take firm action against those who are found to have committed waste crimes or breached environmental permitting regulations.

“The Environment Agency is continuing to investigate the activities of the previous permit holder of the waste site known as Hunters in Huddersfield, and a number of enforcement options are currently being considered in this case.

“While the investigation is still live, we cannot discuss the case in detail for legal reasons.”

No-one was available to comment from Kirklees Council.