Father Christmas is taking time out from his busy Christmas Eve schedule – to pay a flying visit to a winter wonderland in Mirfield.

Dad-of-two Derek Highe, 60, has decorated his semi in Robin RoyAnd itd Avenue with Christmas lights since 2002.

He has raised thousands of pounds for charity and hopes to smash through the £50,000 barrier this year.

Derek’s lights are switched on between 4.30pm and 10pm every night through Christmas – but tonight (Sun) Father Christmas will be making an appearance.

Santa will be at the house – you can’t miss it! – between 5pm and 6pm.

Everyone is invited to go along for the festive light show but people are asked to walk or park away from Robin Royd Avenue so as to avoid inconvenience for neighbours.

All money raised will go to Kirkwood Hospice and donations can also be made online here .

Also in Mirfield the annual Carols Round the Christmas Tree will be held tonight from 4pm outside Mirfield Library.

Bring a torch and wrap up warm. There will be mulled wine, mince pies and sweets for the kids.