Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scaffolder climbed up the drainpipe of his ex’s home and smashed a window after finding her in bed with her new partner.

Joseph Wood was on the run at the time after missing his assault trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court three months previously.

At the trial he was found guilty of throttling the mother of his child to the point that she nearly passed out.

This time magistrates told the 21-year-old that due to the severity of the offences he must be sentenced by a Crown Court judge.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage when he appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Wood was arrested following an incident at his ex’s home in Booth Street, Cleckheaton, on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the Huddersfield court that at 6am she was in bed with her partner and woke to the sound of stones hitting the bedroom window.

Wood climbed up the drainpipe and broke the window as he argued with the couple.

He then left, smashing the window of his ex’s car parked outside on the street.

The court was told that on May 10 Wood was found guilty after a trial of offences of assault and breaching a restraining order, both involving his former girlfriend.

The trial heard that the couple had been in a relationship for four years and had a daughter together.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Their relationship was violent and police had intervened in past incidents.

In December 2014 Wood was issued with a restraining order banning him from going to her home unless invited.

But on November 10 last year she returned home to find him there.

He was holding a knife and demanded to know why she wouldn’t let him see his daughter.

Mr Bozman said: “She tried to leave and he grabbed her by the throat, lifting her off the floor.

“He squeezed it to the extent that she almost passed out.

“Then he pushed her back, kicking her repeatedly around her legs and punching her in the face.

“He kicked her legs repeatedly again and said that he could come back whenever he wanted because he had a key.”

Magistrates were told that the victim ran to her parent’s home and Wood, of Firthcliffe Road in Liversedge, and police were called.

He was convicted of these offences following a trial in May and District Judge Michael Fanning issued a warrant for his arrest.

Mr Bozman added: “The defendant was at large three months after the trial date.

“He’s not somebody who police have found easily and he’s committed a further offence while at large.”

Magistrates committed Wood to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing and remanded him in custody.