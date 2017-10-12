Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former workmate of the man whose decomposing body was found close to Huddersfield town centre has spoken of his shock at finding out about his death.

The body of Sebastian Wdowiak, 37, was discovered on Friday, September 29, in a small wooded area belonging to the University of Huddersfield at the back of Sainsbury’s car park in Shorehead.

Martin Robinson, a scaffolder at Syngenta in Huddersfield, said he was shocked to learn of Sebastian’s death in the Examiner.

He said Sebastian worked as part of the scaffolding team – employed by Interserve and contracted to work at the Leeds Road site – for about four years until about a year ago.

Martin said he continued to see Sebastian on occasions after that. He said Sebastian had gone to work for another scaffolding firm.

“He had a house in Wrexham, which he rented out,” Martin said. He said Sebastian lived at Lepton for a while, but was understood to have moved to another address more recently.

Joanna and Tomasz Majczak, both aged 37, who went to the same primary school as Sebastian in Lodz, Poland, told the Examiner last week that Sebastian, a single man, had come to Britain and had a house in Wrexham. Joanna said they had not been in touch regularly with him in recent times, but had spoken to him in the summer.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Sebastian’s death are continuing.