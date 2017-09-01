Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council officials say they have contacted highways about Scammonden Bridge.

But Highways England, who own and manage the bridge, will not say if there will be a safety review after Monday’s tragic incident where a man fell to his death.

Examiner readers asked us to explore whether there were plans to improve the safety of the bridge in light of a number of incidents of people falling from it.

In 2015, after a man was talked off the bridge by police, Highways England told us they “... will be reviewing the safety measures currently in place on the bridge to ascertain what can be done to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

This week we asked what that review had found, but Highways England said due to the latest investigation they could not comment.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by the incident on Monday 28 August.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause and as such it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with the family of the gentleman involved in the tragic event on Monday. Officers from Kirklees Council have been in touch with colleagues at Highways England, who own and manage Scammonden Bridge, to see if there is any assistance we can give them in trying to prevent events like this happening again.

Monday’s tragedy will be investigated by a Coroner, who can advise if changes should be made.

