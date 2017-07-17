Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some familiar Disney characters put in an appearance in the Holme Valley at the weekend.

Scholes Scarecrow Festival returned to the village for the first time in many years – with Disney characters providing the theme for the fun event.

More than 500 people followed the trail map to spot the 38 scarecrows dotted about the village, starting from the Boot and Show pub in St George’s Road. The scarecrows included ones depicting pirate Jack Sparrow, Pinocchio, the Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Cinderella and her coach.

There were entries from organisations including the Methodist Chapel, the Mother and Tot group, the Pavilion Playgroup, New Mill Scouts, Scholes Brownies and Southgate School. Prizes were awarded for the best scarecrows.

The event is expected to have raised the £1,400 needed to provide a second defibrillator in the village to add to the existing one at the Boot and Shoe. The £2,800 cost of the defibrillator will be met with match funding from Holmfirth Community First Responders.

Kate Dover, one of the organisers, said: “We had a nice group of people from the community who got together to organise the event and we had a fantastic response from the community who turned out to support it.”