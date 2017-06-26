Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old Birkby boy who has died suddenly.

Daniel Beal, who was a pupil at The Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax, died on Wednesday, June 21.

An inquest into his death is due to be opened later this week at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

The school revealed the news on its Facebook page.

As a mark of respect it said it had decided to postpone Thursday evening’s music concert.

On Friday, June 23, it posted: “The Crossley Heath community is in mourning following the death of our much-loved student, Daniel Beal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

Dozens of tributes were subsequently posted by shocked parents and students.

Caroline McVicker Moore wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking. I know his family from primary school and am devastated for them. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest in peace Daniel in God’s loving arms. X”

Another woman Sarah Jane wrote: “Sending love and strength to his family at this horrendous time.

“There are no words. Please Crossley Heath, make a commitment to work closely with all the pupils in the school to support them through this difficult time and beyond. God bless Daniel.”

While Nathan Smith wrote: “Just been into school for a meeting. The dedications to Daniel from his friends are extremely emotional.

“The response in these dreadful times is a credit to everyone including all the staff at our school.

“Rest in peace young man, my thoughts are with all your family and friends x.”

And Dayna Kay Harrison posted: “This is extremely sad news. I cannot imagine how distraught his family are and my thoughts are with them.

“It scared me to think we can’t see or know sometimes how low our children feel.”

While Kay Harvey wrote: “So sorry to hear the sad news. My thoughts and prayers go to Daniel’s family and friends.

“I also just wanted to say that I was very impressed with school when I came in earlier.

“The table in the hall was lovely and the children all seemed to be finding that space helpful.

“They all seemed very well supported so thank you to all the Crossleys staff too.

“This must be an incredibly difficult time for you all too.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called around 9:02pm to an address in Huddersfield on Tuesday 20 June following a concern for safety.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner."