A school cook is giving pupils vital lessons...on how to ride their bikes.

Pam Wilkinson, a catering supervisor at Slaithwaite C of E Junior and Infant School, has started holding a cycling club.

The 50-year-old, a qualified cycling coach, teaches pupils after school two nights a week.

Pam, who is working her way through British Cycling’s comprehensive coach education programme, said: “I’ve run a chef’s club at the school for two years then I became a beekeeper so we got bees at the school too.

“Since then I’ve been studying cycling qualifications so I wanted to use them in school too.

“Getting the kids involved is what makes a difference. It’s awesome.

“The parents are so pleased.”

The young learners, who are in years one, five and six, are aged between five to six and nine to 10.

Pam teaches the younger pupils how to ride and teaches the older pupils bikeability which includes the skill to ride confidently on the roads.

The extra-curricular activity, which runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, began in April at the request of the pupils at the primary school which is on Holme Lane.

Pam also coaches children at Holmfirth Cycling Club on Saturdays.

Headteacher Elaine Bradley said: “The children said they would like a cycling club and Pam stepped in, which is a great use of staffing resources.

“Since it started, she has already taught a number of children how to cycle and they are now confident riders.”