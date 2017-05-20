Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous tributes have been paid to a talented and popular schoolgirl who died tragically on Tuesday, aged 16.

Holly Broadhead of Batley Grammar School was a clever and funny teenager according to family friend Michelle Grainger-Mead, who posted on the Gomersal Matters Facebook group.

She said: “I have been asked by the family of Holly Broadhead, who sadly passed away on Tuesday, aged 16-years-old, to express their thanks for the many kind words that have been sent their way.

“I was lucky enough to have known Holly and what an incredible young lady she was. Not only was she immensely bright and talented, she was also kind-hearted, funny, selfless and generous in spirit; a rare combination in someone so young.

“Gomersal has lost a budding doctor and someone who had the ability to inspire her peers in the most unassuming manner.

“As you can imagine, it has been a huge shock to her whole family and they are still trying to come to terms with their new reality.

“Whilst they are trying to comprehend the loss of this beautiful young lady, the family asks if they can have some breathing space until they feel they are ready to receive visitors or answer calls. If you knew Holly and want to leave a positive message on her Facebook page, please feel free to do so.

“Holly was a ‘Shining Star’ and although no longer with us, her memory will burn brightly in all who knew her. I will post any memorial celebrations of Holly’s life in due course once details have been finalised.”

And in a joint statement, Batley Grammar School executive principal Brigid Tullie and acting headteacher Gary Kibble said: “Dear Parents/Carers. It is our extremely sad duty to report the tragic death of one of our students.

“We have been informed that Year 11 student Holly Broadhead passed away earlier this week. We are all shocked and saddened by this terrible news and I am sure you will join our entire school community in offering deep condolences to Holly’s family.

“Holly started Batley Grammar School in September 2012 and was always an exceptional student, delightful to teach, conscientious and caring.

“She had aspirations to enter a career in medicine and, as a school, we had no doubts she had both the necessary characteristics and academic qualities to achieve this.

“A talented all-rounder, Holly was an exceptional artist and was learning to play piano, as well as involving herself in other extra-curricular activities, reflecting her love of learning.

“Holly will be missed tremendously by so many people, including of course her many friends at school. We can assure you that supporting our students is of the utmost importance and that specially trained staff are in school, available to any student who would like to speak with them at any time.

“Our thoughts are with Holly’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”