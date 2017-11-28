Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head teacher at the school where a seven-year-old girl collapsed and later died has issued a statement over the tragedy.

Aiman Abdullah, a year 3 pupil at Birkby Junior School, was taken ill outside the North Huddersfield Trust School in Fartown just before lunchtime on Monday.

Emergency services were called and the youngster was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital where she died a short time later .

Birkby’s head teacher Susan Davis paid tribute to a “lovely little girl” and the school was shut for the day on Tuesday to allow the school community time to grieve.

The school was due to re-open on Wednesday and counselling will be available to those who need it.

Now Loz Wilson, head teacher at North Huddersfield Trust School, has issued a statement through Kirklees Council.

She said: “The news about Aiman’s passing is desperately sad.

“Our thoughts are with Aiman’s family and friends and with our colleagues at Birkby Junior School.

“We will do anything we can to support all those people affected.”

No further details surrounding the circumstances of Aiman’s death have been released.