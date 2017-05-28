Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One Kirklees school has recorded the highest rates in England of pupils being taken out of lessons on unauthorised holidays.

Savile Town CE Infant and Nursery School in Dewsbury lost 3.6% of all teaching sessions to holidays that had not been agreed – higher than any other state-funded primary or secondary school in the whole of the country.

The latest Department of Education figures show the 64-pupil school had 8,532 possible teaching sessions during the autumn term of 2016, of which 310 were lost to unauthorised holidays.

A teaching session counts as either the morning or afternoon part of the school day. The number of possible sessions is calculated by multiplying the number of school days by two and multiplied by the total number of pupils.

Only eight schools across England lost more than 2% of possible teaching sessions to unauthorised holidays during the same period.

The second worst-performing school in Kirklees was Birkby Infant and Nursery where 564 sessions – or 1.4% – were lost. All Hallows CE Infant and Nursery School at Almondbury and Paddock Junior, Infant and Nursery School both recorded 1.3% of sessions lost.

Marsden Infant and Nursery School saw 1.19% sessions lost followed by Grange Moor Primary School (1.18%) and Flockton CE Voluntary Controlled First School (1.18%).

Eighteen schools in Kirklees and Calderdale reported NO sessions lost because of unauthorised holidays. They included Holywell Green Primary School; Scapegoat Hill J&I School; Skelmanthorpe First and Nursery School; Holme J&I School; Linthwaite Clough J, I and Early Years Unit; Cumberworth Church of England Voluntary Aided First School; and St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Birstall.