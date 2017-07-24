Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolboy dragged a 12-year-old into the road and repeatedly punched him in the head.

The attack in Liversedge happened because the teenager didn’t like the other boy, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The Huddersfield court was told about an earlier incident when the 14-year-old assaulted a man by throwing part of his bike at him.

He also stole a trolley full of shopping from a supermarket and told magistrates that he wanted the cash to buy computer games.

The boy, from Liversedge, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and theft.

Magistrates heard that the incident on June 1 happened as the young victim and his friends were walking to a shop along Halifax Road.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He was approached by the defendant who grabbed his bag strap and dragged him into the road.

“The defendant screamed and shouted at him and punched him in the head three times.”

The boy threw the handlebar grip from his bike at a man outside the McDonald’s restaurant in Heckmondwike on May 13, hitting him on his back.

He then tried to steal £128 worth of goods including air fresheners from Tesco in Batley on July 8.

Magistrates heard that he’d tried to conceal these in a shopping bag by going to a part of the store not covered by CCTV but was caught by a security guard.

His solicitor Zahid Majeed said: “He’s trying to control when he becomes angry and knows that showing aggression is not in his best interests.

“He hopes not to find himself in this situation again.”

Magistrates made a referral order which will last for six months address the causes of his behaviour.

He will also have to pay £20 victim surcharge.