A 10-year-old superfan of Channel 5’s Traffic Cops has met his TV hero.

Schoolboy Bailey Walton, from Elland, watches the show every week and his favourite traffic cop is Wakefield-based PC Paul Feather.

The programme follows various forces across England and this series has featured West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit.

Bailey’s mum Liz said: “Bailey enjoys watching all the different things the Traffic Cops come up against on the programme and, from a parent’s point of view, it is fantastic having my son watch the show and learn what is right and wrong.

“The fact he understands what is going on, and that a 10-year-old boy is enjoying the programme and asks questions about it, means the officers must be doing a good job.”

After writing to West Yorkshire Police to share his love for the show, Bailey and his family were invited for a tour of the Carr Gate complex, the force’s training base in Wakefield.

The visit, led by PC Feather, included a tour of the state-of-the-art public order arena, meeting the police dogs and police horses, getting to sit inside a traffic car and having a look inside a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Liz added: “Bailey really enjoyed visiting Carr Gate and it has given the whole family a real insight into what kind of things PC Feather and other officers deal with on a day-to-day basis.

“He enjoyed all of the visit but his favourite part of the day was being inside the traffic car and having the blue lights on.”

Supt Pat Casserly, of Protective Services Operations, said: “It was a pleasure to have Bailey and his family visit Carr Gate and to get to meet his TV hero PC Feather.

“It is great that children as young as Bailey are watching the show and learning from what they see on a positive TV programme.

“I hope the family enjoyed their visit and, you never know, we may see Bailey returning to Carr Gate one day to complete his training to become a traffic cop.”