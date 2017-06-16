Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolboy was left with serious injuries when the owner of a car he was cleaning drove off while he was still inside the boot.

The 14-year-old was working at the Wash N Go car wash Dewsbury when the incident happened on August 24 last year.

He suffered a fractured skull and Health and Safety Executive officials were called to investigate before the matter was handed over to police.

Muhammad Hussain, of Dale Street in Thornhill Lees, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm upon the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 22-year-old now faces sentencing by a Crown Court after a district judge slammed his actions as “crass and stupid.”

The Huddersfield court heard that the boy had a summer job at the Mill Street East car wash, involving vacuuming and drying vehicles.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “He had finished vacuuming a silver Mondeo and was sat waiting for the defendant to finish speaking to (another worker).

“The defendant returned to the vehicle and then reversed the car while the victim was still sat in the boot.

“He shouted at him to stop, lost his grip and dropped from the car.

The court heard that the boy was thrown two-and-half metres from the vehicle.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull.

The teenager also suffered a loss of hearing to his ear, which he has not completely regained, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Astin said that due to the bizarre nature of the incident, the Health and Safety Executive was initially called to investigate.

The matter was later passed onto police, explaining why it took so long to reach court.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Hussain that the matter was too serious to him deal with due to the inevitability of the child being thrown from the car and the subsequent injuries caused.

He added: “This is a case which had potentially serious consequences for a young boy.

“Your actions were crass and stupid.”

Hussain will be sentenced by a judge at Leeds Crown Court on July 7.

Judge Fanning made an order for a probation report to be prepared on him on the day.