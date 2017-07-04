The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers were treated to a “pop-up” concert by hundreds of performers in Huddersfield town centre at lunchtime on Monday.

More than 280 children and adults took part in the concert at the afternoon sunshine at the Piazza Shopping Centre .

The spectacular event marked the culmination of a project called Sing out to Reach, which encouraged schools and local community groups to work together and celebrate the special things about themselves and their neighbourhoods.

Students from 10 Kirklees schools performed with members of six community groups who took part in the project, meeting regularly over the last six months to get to know each other.

For the concert, they selected songs and pieces of music that connects them. As part of the project, the groups created banners and artwork to share with one another and their audience.

Schools and groups linking up included Mount Pleasant School at Lockwood , which worked with St Barnabas Church at Crosland Moor , and Paddock Junior School, which worked with members of the Quakers Meeting House in Paddock .

Robin Bowles, of Huddersfield Quakers, said: “We love being part of a diverse community in Paddock where singing has united us and made us realise how lucky we are to live here.”

Another pop-up concert will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday, July 5, in Market Square, Dewsbury.