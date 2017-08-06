Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scrambler motorbike track on green belt land near Scammonden looks set to be scrapped.

Farmer Paul Pogson who owns green belt land behind Nont Sarahs, has been allowing off-road bikers to use the land without planning permission.

Retrospective permission was lodged with Kirklees Council earlier this year.

It applied for a change of use to turn agricultural land into a scrambler bike track for 25 events a year from 9am-5pm and the formation of hard standing and parking for 40 cars.

A report for the Strategic Planning Committee has now advised councillors to give the proposal the thumbs down.

It says the track does not meet the “special circumstances” needed to develop the green belt.

In the meantime, the Scammonden Scrambler’s Facebook page says they have been told the plan will be refused and are looking at whether a different field nearby will be more suitable.

The committee will meet on Thursday to make the final decision.

A total of 22 objections have been lodged by local residents, mostly citing the noise and damage to amenity as unacceptable.

Planning officials say the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would maintain the integrity of the nearby South Pennines Special Protection Area (SPA) which is a European Designated Site.

They say bird breeding and foraging areas could be disturbed.

They also say concerns about highway safety, noise, dust and visual amenity have not been addressed.