Crisp-crunching Chris Wilks has helped manufacturer Seabrook come up with a new flavour.

Chris has just ended his 12-month “reign” as the Bradford firm’s first-ever flavour tester and official champion by helping choose a new Lamb & Mint flavour addition to Seabrook’s Crinkle Cut range.

The new flavour hits the shelves at selected Asda stores this month.

Chris, 39, became honorary Seabrook champion after a nationwide competition and public vote. He was chosen for the role after submitting a tongue-in-cheek video in which he declared his love for Seabrook.

The former supply teacher from Lower Cumberworth gave his verdict on the new flavour before Seabrook canvassed another 100 crisp fans to get their views.

Chris, who now runs his own wedding lighting business called Love Star Lights, said: “I was into the Canadian Ham, but Lamb & Mint is now my favourite. “We were shooting some photos at Asda in Wakefield and they were flying off the shelves. People were trying to take them out of our hands.”

He said: “I was particularly keen on the idea of Lamb & Mint crisps right from the go. It’s a strong, British flavour, and I’m sure it’ll be really popular with the public.

“I’m a real crisp lover so this has been a dream come true for me. To see the journey of this flavour starting off as just an idea to actually being made and turned into real packets of crisps is just fantastic. I’m sure everyone will love the new flavour as much as me.”

Jon Wood, commercial director at Seabrook Crisps, said: “Seabrook is known for its strong and distinctive flavours and the new Lamb & Mint is no exception. We’re always looking for new innovations in taste and believe this is a truly unique addition to our range.”

Seabrook Crisps, which dates back more than 70 years, has rebranded its packaging with bright, eye-catching colours to reflect each flavour in the range.

The new Lamb & Mint flavour joined the existing Crinkle Cut range, which includes Sea Salted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Cheese & Onion, Cream Cheese & Chives, Beefy, Prawn Cocktail, Canadian Ham and Spicy Curry.