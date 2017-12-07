The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives investigating a shooting in Dalton last week have arrested a second man.

A 24-year-old man was arrested today (Thursday) on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired on Long Lane on Thursday night last week.

A cyclist had been travelling along the road when the gun was fired nearby. The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered minor injuries to his arm.

A 25-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under police investigation.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, is overseeing the investigation.

He said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident and I would like to appeal directly to the local community to come forward with any information they have.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170560797 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.