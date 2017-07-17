Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man has been arrested following a fight in Lockwood which ended with a 25-year-old man being stabbed.

Police were called to Swan Lane at 9.15am on Saturday following reports of an assault.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, but was later allowed home.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Huddersfield CID, said: “There’s been a fight in the street. The victim of the stabbing has been arrested for affray and the other man was arrested too.

“They have both been released on bail pending further enquiries. We have not recovered any knives as yet.” Contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170323594 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.