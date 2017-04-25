Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the murder of Lindsay Rimer have arrested a second man.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the Calderdale teenager’s murder, police revealed this morning (Tuesday).

It comes after a 63-year-old man was questioned in November last year over her death. He remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Lindsay, 13, was last seen alive on November 7, 1994, when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge.

Her disappearance sparked a huge manhunt and her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 68-year-old man was arrested from Bradford this morning (Tuesday April 25) on suspicion of the 13-year-old schoolgirl’s murder.”

The investigation into Lindsay’s death remains ongoing.