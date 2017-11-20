Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a £15m multi-storey car park behind Huddersfield rail station have been revealed.

The hush-hush plans have been under discussion for at least 18 months but are now out in the open after MP Barry Sheerman was asked about them at a public meeting in Almondbury on Thursday night.

Mr Sheerman said: “I have no detailed knowledge apart from a briefing I have had from a developer from an adjacent site but if this is the real deal I will be delighted.

“It’s part of the magnificent regeneration of our town which can only benefit a Premier League destination.

“I think everyone is aware that so many more people would be attracted to Huddersfield if there were more opportunities to park and walk conveniently.”

Leading Kirklees councillors have welcomed the proposals with Cahal Burke, (Lib Dem, Lindley), saying: “I think it’s a very positive proposal. I would welcome any such move which can only benefit the town.

“I think with Huddersfield Town now established in the Premier League and attracting a large number of supporters most weeks it can only benefit the local economy.

“With the impending electrification of the railway station I think such a development is part of a bigger picture which can only boost the various major developments in the area.”

And Kirklees Green leader, Clr Andrew Cooper, who has seen pictures of the plans, said: “I would like to see electrical charging points for all parking bays as we head for a world with a lot more electric vehicles and in broad terms I welcome it.

“There’s an issue with people parking in residential areas including those who commute from Lockwood, for example, so this development if it goes ahead can only help getting cars off residential streets.”

The Examiner approached Kirklees Council for comment but has yet to receive one.