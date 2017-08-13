Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fencing meant to keep trespassers out of the fire-ravaged Newsome Mills isn’t fit for purpose, says a councillor.

The Green Party councillor for Newsome Andrew Cooper spoke out after fences installed to protect the Grade II-listed mill which was destroyed by a massive fire in November last year were easily pulled down.

Only last month the Examiner reported how looters and other trespassers had exposed the lack of security at one of Huddersfield’s most significant landmarks.

Clr Cooper said: “I have reported the fencing outside the mills as it is no good and can be lifted out of its footings very easily. It is attached only with plastic ties. It’s inadequate and might as well be a fence made out of chocolate.”

He added it was very frustrating trying to find out the owner’s plans for the building which has been left in limbo since the fire.

Clr Cooper is not the only one to express fears about the condition of the building. Last month Demetri Elia, of Kayedem Demolition Ltd, said he had serious concerns about its safety more than eight months on from the blaze that left the buildings a crumbling ruin.

He described its current state as “a death trap” and said he feared someone could get seriously hurt.