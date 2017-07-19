Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has its very own Dr Who in actress Jodie Whittaker – all we need now is to get our Tardis back!

Almondbury’s dark blue police box – which resembles the Time Lord’s favourite mode of transport – was dismantled and removed from its spot in Northgate in April for repairs by West Yorkshire Police.

The police box, which was made a Grade II listed building in 1987, was in a sorry state with a rotting base and the floorboards in danger of collapse.

West Yorkshire Police estates and property department team took it away for repairs.

And Toni Palmer, Principal Estate Manager Property and Projects for West Yorkshire Police, has tweeted a picture of the police box in the workshop showing side panels, minus its coat of dark blue paint.

The police box, which will eventually be returned to the village, was once linked by phone to the local sub-divisional police station and officers on beat patrol could report their whereabouts from the box and use it to write up notes or take a break. Inside, it includes a desk and small washbasin.

The public also had access to the boxes to enable them to contact police quickly. Personal radios made the kiosks redundant as phone boxes in 1969.

In a book, The Heritage of Huddersfield, with old Examiner photos, PC Michael Hield was pictured outside the police box. It was once painted ‘Post Office red’ and later painted blue.