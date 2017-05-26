Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flypast by vintage WW2 fighter planes on Saturday (May 27) will mark the culmination of a two-year campaign to raise money for a memorial to war dead in Dewsbury Cemetery.

For organiser Christine Leeman it will be the end of a long journey that has been all-consuming.

But, she says, it was been worth all the effort.

Thunderstorms may delay the arrival of a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Sadly the Avro Lancaster that was due to accompany them has been grounded due to maintenance.

Among those expected to be present for the unveiling of two granite headstones adorned with plaques listing the names of 107 local military personnel are former MPs Paula Sheriff and Tracy Brabin, members of the Royal British Legion, veterans from the Royal Engineers Association, former members of the Black Watch, who will travel down from Scotland, and representatives of the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI) including 97-year-old Fred Adamson. Seventeen soldiers from the regiment are buried in the cemetery.

Christine embarked on her quest to raise the memorial after an emotional visit to military cemeteries in Normandy.

On returning to England to help out on Poppy Day she saw a triangular formation in Dewsbury Cemetery. “I thought a memorial there would be a fitting tribute to the 107 veterans who are buried here. That was the start of it.”

Two years of hard slog followed. One Community, the Community Foundation for Kirklees, gave funding of £1,000 to provide a start. And after an unsuccessful application to the Heritage Lottery Fund, which said the memorial was not in the public interest, Christine and fellow New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery threw themselves into fundraising.

Through raffles, tombolas, a Facebook group auction, support from local businesses and volunteer support from Army and RAF cadets, who packed bags at local supermarkets, they raised £8,000.

“It was bloody hard work but we have done it,” said a proud Christine.

Among the names on the memorial is that of Sgt John William Ormsby, who served with the KOYLI in the Great War.

The 36-year-old was awarded the Victoria Cross for leading his men into heavy machine gun fire at Fayet, France, on April 14 1917 to capture an important position. Sgt Ormsby survived the war and died in 1952.

The service is expected to begin at 2pm with the flypast at approximately 2.10pm. Nora Riordan will sing ‘Roses of Picardy’ and ‘We’ll Meet Again’, bugler Peter Bates will sound The Last Post and piper James Gill will play ‘Amazing Grace.’

The flypast is due to take place at 2.10pm, weather permitting.