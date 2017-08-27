Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ABC Cinema was once Huddersfield's premier leisure facility hosting the latest films and the biggest music acts.

Built on the site of Huddersfield's 18th century cloth hall, the Ritz Cinema opened on February 10, 1936.

On its opening night the Market Street venue - the first purpose built cinema in Huddersfield - showed 'First A Girl' and hosted Billy Cotton’s Band. Film stars Sally Grey and Sydney Howard appeared in person on the night.

The cinema, initially a 2,036-seater single screen venue, had stalls and circle seating plus a state-of-the-art Wurlitzer organ. Four years ago pipes from the former organ were used to restore the organ at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom.

The Ritz was taken over by Associated British Cinemas (ABC) in 1937 and renamed the ABC in 1961.

In 1963 the ABC was to acquire legendary status after putting on a gig by the then upcoming Beatles in 1963. And the ABC's prestige grew further in 1965 when The Rolling Stones played there.

Former Examiner librarian Stephen Carter was one of the lucky few to attend the Beatles show although you couldn't hear much of the music.

He said: "When The Beatles were announced on stage these silly girls started screaming.

"The Beatles had said they liked Jelly Babies and so the stage was rained on with Jelly Babies.

"There was a constant cacophony of screaming. You could only tell what they were playing by watching the guitars and lip reading. You could get a bit of the beat but not the words."

The ABC was converted to show three films simultaneously but by the end of the 1970s it was starting to become antiquated.

It closed in 1983 and was demolished in 1985 to make way for what is now Sainsbury's.