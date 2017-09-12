Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In a late night showdown Brexit Secretary David Davis's Brexit Repeal Bill passed through its first reading in Parliament.

The bill, which shifts existing EU laws onto the UK statue book, passed by 326-290.

It has sparked opposition because it contain loopholes which would allow ministers to meddle with laws without the intervention of Parliament. These controversial rights are known as 'Henry VIII' powers.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who like most of his party voted against the bill, slammed it as: "a power grab by the Government at the expense of our democratically elected Parliament".

Some Labour MPs - known Brexit backers - voted in favour of the bill namely: Ronnie Campbell, Frank Field, Kate Hoey, Kelvin Hopkins, John Mann, Dennis Skinner and Graham Stringer.

All Lib Dem MPs voted against the bill while six Tories did not vote.

Here's how our local MPs voted:

Barry Sheerman

The Huddersfield Labour MP voted against the bill.

Paula Sherriff

The Dewsbury Labour MP voted against the bill.

Thelma Walker

The Colne Valley Labour MP voted against the bill.

Tracy Brabin

The Batley and Spen Labour MP voted against the bill.

Holly Lynch

The Halifax Labour MP voted against the bill.

Craig Whittaker

The Calder Valley Conservative MP voted for the bill.