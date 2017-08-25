The video will start in 8 Cancel

Farmers and rural landowners have called for vehicles used in fly tipping to be seized.

This follows an increase in fly tipping in rural areas, particularly those close to large town and cities or major roads.

Rural areas around Huddersfield, especially the moors above Marsden, have been repeatedly targeted by fly tippers, including those paid to dispose of waste.

Now the CLA (Country Land and Business Association), which represents farmers, landowners and land managers, has issued a five-point plan for tackling the rural blight.

As well as seizing vehicles, the CLA recommends enforcing fines for individuals and businesses whose waste is found fly-tipped.

The CLA has recommended the appointment of a ‘Fly-Tipping Tsar’ to tackle organised crime with national agencies.

The plan also proposes developing new ways to clean up the rubbish so that private landowners do not have to pay to have dumped waste removed from their land.

The CLA also proposes educating the public on the impact of fly tipping and a partnership to help reduce waste crime.

According to a CLA members' survey most victims said they had been targeted on multiple occasions, around two to three times per month, and because private landowners are liable for the clean-up process they are spending on average £844 per incident.

CLA President Ross Murray said: “Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime. Private landowners are fed up of clearing away other people’s rubbish and paying for the privilege. If they don’t act, they risk prosecution for illegal storage of waste which is simply not fair...

"We need to see tougher penalties which act as a true deterrent. Seizing vehicles involved in fly-tipping and imposing and enforcing penalties which better reflect the seriousness of the crime is vital."