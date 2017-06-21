Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers have slammed “selfish” and “lazy” people who misuse disabled parking bays.

Yesterday we reported how Michael Lanera said he was “sick and fed up” of car drivers abusing disabled parking spaces – so he took two motorists to task outside the Asda store at Bradford Road.

Following our story one reader, Ian H, suggested the nation is “beyond repair” partly due to “horrible and selfish” folk.

Readers on Facebook said they were sick and tired of able-bodied drivers parking in disabled bays.

Chris Maloney said: “Asda is the worst car park for folk disregarding the use of blue badge spaces. And many Asda blue badge holders are the fittest I have ever seen.”

Allan Jackson added: “Society is losing respect by selfish morons like these fit and able body people who park in disabled spaces; these kind people just park anywhere on the pavement too they just bring total chaos wherever they are there is confrontation. Scum of the earth 90% of them.”

Samy Jessop said: “Anyone parking without showing their blue badge should be fined. Bet if the disabled parking was at the other end of the car park this wouldn’t be a problem. People are just too lazy to walk!”

Julie Watson Gibbons added: “The car park is not policed, it is the worst supermarket car park.”

In our video one man claimed a security guard at the supermarket said it was OK for shoppers with children to use the disabled bays if the family spaces were all taken.