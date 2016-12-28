To sell or not to sell...
The people of Kirklees are split over the suggestion that a prized artwork by Francis Bacon, worth up to £60 million, could be sold by Kirklees Council to safeguard museums and other essential services.
The issue is a political, cultural and emotional hot potato, but at a time of austerity and swingeing cuts selling the painting could solve many woes.
Here are some Examiner readers’ opinions from Facebook.
Mick Moran: “Absolutely sell it. But I don’t trust the council to get the market price and I certainly don’t trust them to spend the money wisely.”
Emma Louise Thorpe: “Ludicrous. Councils shouldn’t be allowed to sell off gifted property.”
Ian Swales: “It is under appreciated where it is. Sell it to a national collection and everyone wins.”
Reporter Tony Earnshaw on the Francis Bacon controversy
Josh Armitage: “Get it sold.”
Chris Walkden: “What happens come the day you have sold everything you have and still need more?”
Carole Pattison: “Selling the painting won’t achieve anything. It earns money when it is out on loan.”
Alison Oliver Ainley: “Locked away or on view, it’s a hell of a lot of money to have in something when other services are being lost.”
Holly Beth Herbert-Stutely: “Why on earth should our town be forced to sell off its art? Do we want our young people to become culturally bankrupt adults? Selling this painting would be a slippery slope for the rest of Huddersfield’s art.”